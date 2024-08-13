Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rises By 586.8%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 586.8% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.96. 150,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,757. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

