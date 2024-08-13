Short Interest in Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Grows By 326.3%

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of Keppel stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Keppel has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

