Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Expands By 319.7%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 319.7% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KCDMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 40,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $816.94 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 154.59% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

