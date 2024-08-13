Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Grows By 200.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
KTWIY stock remained flat at C$78.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$84.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.32. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.38.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.