Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Grows By 200.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

KTWIY stock remained flat at C$78.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$84.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.32. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.38.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.