Short Interest in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Decreases By 93.6%

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LCW remained flat at $10.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,848. Learn CW Investment has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Learn CW Investment during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 15,243.6% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 114,327 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 181,785 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

