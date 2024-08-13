Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declines By 36.0%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 32,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

