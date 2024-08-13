Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Decreases By 38.2%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MINDP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 5,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

About MIND Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.