Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Decreases By 38.2%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MIND Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MINDP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 5,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.
About MIND Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MIND Technology
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.