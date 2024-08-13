Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Drops By 91.7%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Naked Wines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
About Naked Wines
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Naked Wines
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.