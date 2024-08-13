Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Drops By 91.7%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Naked Wines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

