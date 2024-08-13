Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Increases By 1,250.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NANX stock remained flat at $1.39 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $76.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

