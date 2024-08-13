Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Decreases By 37.8%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder St Co. Ltd Dong-A bought 2,544,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $7,964,378.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,348,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,739,956.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NRBO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 9,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,055. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.