Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Decreases By 37.8%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
NRBO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 9,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,055. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity.
