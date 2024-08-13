Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Declines By 99.9%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Optec International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,636,861. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Optec International alerts:

Optec International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.