Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Declines By 99.9%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Optec International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,636,861. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Optec International Company Profile
