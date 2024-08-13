Short Interest in Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Grows By 500.0%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

PGXPF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. 17,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Pelangio Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

