Short Interest in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Drops By 37.2%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. 4,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

