Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Increases By 306.1%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 306.1% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VERO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.53. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $123,260.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,345 shares in the company, valued at $460,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 51.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

