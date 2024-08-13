Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Increases By 306.1%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 306.1% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Venus Concept Price Performance
VERO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.53. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Venus Concept
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venus Concept
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.