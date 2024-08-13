Short Interest in Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP) Drops By 66.7%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS VICP remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Vicapsys Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

About Vicapsys Life Sciences

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

