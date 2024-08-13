Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 300.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288. The company has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,086,000.

