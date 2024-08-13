Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 300.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288. The company has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $55.31.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
