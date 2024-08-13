Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Expands By 587.7%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EOD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 14,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

