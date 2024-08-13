Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Grows By 247.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 247.8% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.3 %

WTKWY stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.70. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

