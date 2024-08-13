Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 136,165 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

