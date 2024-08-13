Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.38. 27,729,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,113,539. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

