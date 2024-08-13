Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,438,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,021. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

