Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 968,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.14. The stock had a trading volume of 634,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,796. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.63.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.