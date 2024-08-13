Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.67. The company has a market capitalization of $592.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

