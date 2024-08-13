Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWD traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $177.16. 2,118,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,711. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $184.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

