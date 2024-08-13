Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 7.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 690,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.