Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,631,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 32,903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,718.5 days.

Shares of SBMFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

