Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,631,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 32,903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,718.5 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of SBMFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
