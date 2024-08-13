SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.66.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.