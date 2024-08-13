Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.07 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 99883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.71.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$68,136.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.