SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 53.31% and a negative return on equity of 251.77%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SKYX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 81,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -2,809.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial started coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.