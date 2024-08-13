Smurfit Westrock Ltd to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SW)

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,509. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.30. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

