Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 134,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 134,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $175,273.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 351,676 shares of company stock worth $523,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Solo Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.62.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

