Songbird Self Reported Market Cap Tops $93.16 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $93.16 million and $474,187.89 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Songbird alerts:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,683,089 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

