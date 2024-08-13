SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of SOUN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 9,107,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,893,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

