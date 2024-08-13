Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 7,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $573.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $900,435. Insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

