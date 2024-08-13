SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 549,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 138,925 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 172,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.