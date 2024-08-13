SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.12. 78,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,808. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.