SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

