SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,215,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

