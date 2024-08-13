SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,990. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

