Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Spectral AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spectral AI Trading Down 2.2 %

MDAI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,087. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Spectral AI has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

