Spire Global (SPIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. On average, analysts expect Spire Global to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Spire Global stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

