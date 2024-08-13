Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance
COPJ stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.
About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
