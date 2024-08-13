STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 5.5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 338,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 704,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

