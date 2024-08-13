Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $78.58 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.58 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,931.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00590940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00105098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00254237 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00071827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,818,424 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

