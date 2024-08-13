Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,216 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.12% of Stellantis worth $73,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,335,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 162,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STLA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 9,173,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,351. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.