Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $727,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,946. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

