Sterling Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

