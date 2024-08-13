STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TUGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.2431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.