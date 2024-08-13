Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $204.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

