Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 13th (ADAP, ADVM, AGR, ALXO, ANNX, APRE, ATRA, ATXS, BAER, BIOR)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 13th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its underperformer rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $1.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.32) target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.04) target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

