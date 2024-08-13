Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 13th (ADAP, ADVM, AGR, ALXO, ANNX, APRE, ATRA, ATXS, BAER, BIOR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 13th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its underperformer rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $1.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.32) target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.04) target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

